PSU trims down working hours of job order personnel due to budget constraint

The Palawan State University (PSU) has trimmed down the working hours of its job order (JO) personnel for February 2021 as it struggles due to “insufficient funds”.

Dr. Ramon M. Docto, the university president, in a memorandum issued on January 28, said that the Management Committee (ManCom) of the university, after its latest financial review, reported “insufficient funds to cover the payment of salaries/wages of job order (JO) and contract of service (COS)”.

“ManCom deems it urgent to immediately act on the matter,” the memorandum reads.

The first 50 percent of JO personnel assigned in each office or unit would report for the first half of the month, while the other 50 percent would report during the second half of the same month.

The interim schedule, which would only be effective in February, “without prejudice to extension if deemed necessary”, will be assigned by the responsible unit heads.

The partial list of those exempted from the work arrangement included the finance division, human resources, registrar, bids and awards committee, office of the university and board secretary, and the planning office.

The reduction of the JO and COS personnel was based on the review of each casual employee per office, comparison of existing budget for 2021 and the relevant year.

