PSU to regulate entry of students in campus during enrollment

The enrollment period for 2nd semester classes at Palawan State University (PSU) saw students arriving in droves Monday morning at the campus grounds in Barangay Tiniguiban, raising concerns of possible health risks from school authorities .

The incident prompted the PSU to announce a daily cut off time to regulate the entry of students and ensure proper observance of social distancing and health protocols.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page, the PSU administration said that effective February 9, entry of students inside the campus will be by appointment to be requested in their page.

“Each half-day, a limit of 500 students will be allowed inside the university premises, with no exemption,” the advisory said.

Upon entry, students are first required to proceed to the COVID-19 monitoring for temperature check. They are also reminded to always observe all health and safety protocols while inside campus premises.

The advisory was issued after PSU student Fehlaine Kate Pelagio posted a photo of a large crowd of students gathered at the school’s main entrance. The photo immediately went viral on Facebook.

Pelagio said nearly 90 students were already lined up by 10 a.m. Another student who refused to be identified, expressed dismay after not being able to enter the campus.

“Galing din ako sa line na yan, kaso ‘yon nga, ‘di na raw magpapasok dahil sobrang daming students na ang nasa loob. Siguro nag-antay ako ng 45 minutes, nagbabakasali na magpapasok sila kaso yun nga, and sabi magsi-uwi na lang daw,” she said.

She was supposed to pay for her OJT fee to complete her enrollment for the second semester of Academic Year 2020-2021 but ended up going home because the security guards were already advised to close the gate.

Palawan News sought comment from PSU student government president Elijah Geanga but there was no response so far.

