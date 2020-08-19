PSU to attempt September 1 classes opening

(Left panel) Dr. Eva Jimenez, Dr. Grace Abrina, and Dr. Gerlie Boni, represented the Palawan State University during the 55th Regular Session at Sangguniang Panlalawigan. // Image from Junta Barita.

Vice president for Finance and Administration Dr. Eva Jimenez said that classes during the first week will mainly be a dry run and an assessment on the number of enrolled students.

The Palawan State University (PSU) said it plans to conduct a school opening dry run on September 1 in order to determine whether to push ahead with regular classes or abide by the education department’s October 5 opening.

University officials led by Dr. Jimenez, PSU director for Student Affairs and Services Dr. Grace Abrina, and PSU Narra director Dr. Gerlie Boni presented to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday their plans for school opening.

Abrina noted that many of the students they are expecting to enroll has not yet signed up.

“Sa ngayon ay may 4,025 students na kwalipikadong pumasok sa institution. Out of the 4,025, [around] 3,400 ay nag-confirm na gusto nilang pumasok,” Abrina said.

“Pero, 2,263 pa lang ang nakapag-enroll na. Siguro ang iba, maaaring na-delay lang. Lalo na sa mga campus na hindi capable para sa online enrollment,” she added.

Jimenez said that the school will be using blended learning through the distribution of printed modules and Google Classroom to avoid face-to-face interaction.

“We will be using Google Classroom as our platform. We will make use of our learning delivery modes of online and modular. Right now, our faculty members are very busy preparing online and offline modules,” she said.

She said they have installed internet connectivity around the campus in preparation for the school opening.

“We will have a dry run to determine the Internet strength and connectivity of the campus. As of today, we have installed 300 MVPS (multiple virtual private servers), but we want to know how many students will be reached,” she said.

Jimenez admitted that some teachers have been requesting to move the opening to the DepEd-recommended date of October.

“May mga teachers kami na nagtatanong kung puwede bang sundan ang DepEd recommendation. Ang sa amin lang, we still have two weeks. Pagkatapos ng dry run at student inventory sa September, after a week, doon naming malalaman kung imo-move ba o hindi,” said Jimenez.

She added that the institution is still figuring out how other campuses will be doing blended learning, such as how modules will be brought to the northern campuses, and how slow internet connections will be addressed.

