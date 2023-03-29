A group of Palawan State University student today turned over an Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) locally known as Musang to Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff in Barangay Sta. Monica.

The students who are taking up BS Criminology and BS Biology were identified as Earl Jezreel Masagca, Albert Calalin, and Alciena Alpad and their Zoology professor Jean Marie Diego.

Masagca told PCSDS that they noticed some noise in the kitchen of their boarding house at around 9:00 to 10:00 last night and upon checking, he found a cat together with the palm civet.

He said they did not know what to do at first so they decided to call their professor.

They then captured the animal and kept it overnight before turning it over to the PCSDS early in the morning today.

Masagca also left a message for others that if ever they find wild animals, just hand it over to proper authorities who can take necessary actions.

PCSDS turned over the civet cat to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) where it is now under observation before eventually releasing it back to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, PCSDS is also calling on the public that if they find and catch wildlife, immediately turn it over to their office by contacting their Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 09319642128 and 09656620248 or through the PCSDS hotline numbers 09351162336 and 09489372200.

