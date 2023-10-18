Senator Imee Marcos’ P10 million educational assistance initiative has benefited 2,000 students at the Palawan State University (PSU) through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD).

Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, representing Sen. Marcos, delivered a message during the distribution event at the PSU Gymnasium today, October 18.

She highlighted the senator’s role in the enactment of Senate Bill No. 2391, now Republic Act No. 11780, known as the Palawan State University-College of Community Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) External Campuses Act.

In her address, Vice Mayor Socrates emphasized Sen. Marcos’ affinity for Palaweños, which inspired her to initiate the distribution of Educational Assistance to PSU’s Iskolar ng Bayan.

PSU university officials, including Prof. Vincent Esguerra, Dr. Amabel Liao, and Dr. Rossana Colendra, were present at the event.

Senator Marcos’s initiative eases students’ financial burdens and encourages academic excellence.

The vice mayor said the senator’s commitment to accessible and quality education for Palawan’s youth fosters a brighter future for the province.