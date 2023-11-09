A Palawan State University (PSU) student caught on video screaming incoherently and behaving erratically has gone viral on social media, with many speculating that the student may have been possessed.

The incident occurred on November 8, with video showing a female student exhibiting unusual behavior inside a classroom at the new PSU architecture building.

She nearly hurled a chair and screamed unintelligibly as a fellow classmate approached her to provide comfort.

The video also showed someone who appears to be a teacher instructing her classmates to assist the distressed student. She also offered a prayer for the young woman. In response, the classmates approached the weeping student.

She was seen too being embraced by her classmates while she continued to cry, shout, and at times, even burst into loud laughter. One individual approached her also, praying and asking for God’s help, as she continued to scream.

The incident lasted for about six minutes.

A source who spoke with Palawan News claimed that the student told them she was following a child on her way to the restroom, leading them to believe that she may have been possessed,

The incident has since earned mixed reactions from the students and faculty.

Some of the students from the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology (CEAT) attending classes in the new building believe that the alleged supernatural occurrence might be related to the building’s lack of a formal blessing.

Some speculate that the alleged possession might be connected to the heavy workload that architecture students have been shouldering.

Recently, there was a reported case of a first-year student fainting due to insufficient rest and nourishment, shedding light on the challenges they face in the program.

The university has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Editor’s Note: Palawan News has opted against publishing the video, even though it has already been extensively shared on social media platforms, in order to safeguard the student’s anonymity and overall welfare.