PSU student government unveils students’ load assistance program

The University Student Government (USG) of Palawan State University (PSU) has rolled out its Load Assistance Program for the Students (LAPS), which aims to aid their needs during the online classes.

Their Facebook post said on Wednesday that only 6,333 students are expected to receive P150 pesos load each from the 950,000 pesos approved budget on this program.

The PSU-USG President Elijah Daniel Geanga told Palawan News on Thursday that another 4,000 students from external campuses will become its beneficiaries.

He also said that the budget was reallocated from the organization’s budget for the activities to support flexible learning.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to reallocate our organization’s budget for our activities to this load assistance program as well as the procurement of ICT Equipment and Supplies to support the flexible learning/delivery. ” Geanga said.

“For now, this project is for this semester only, but we will try to check, considering the budget if we can still push this up to next semester.” he added.

The College Student Government (CSG) and College-based organizations will determine the final list of the recipients before the USG gives the budget for the load assistance in full amount to the respective colleges.

He also identified this to be a possible cause of receiving the load assistance later than expected.

Students were also instructed to use their university email to access and fill out the survey form.