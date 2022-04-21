Thirty-nine student athletes from Palawan State University (PSU) will join the Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Colleges and Universities (STRASUC) 2022 from April 23 to 26 at the Southern Luzon State University (SLSU) in Lucban, Quezon.
The STRASUC 2022 games will be staged in a “bubble competition”, where only student athletes and authorized personnel are allowed within the vicinity to minimize the risk of the possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
This marks the first-ever STRASUC after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSU sports director Prof. Vincent Esguerra is leading a team of 79 individuals, comprising 39 student athletes and 40 officials and coaches, who will depart today, April 21.
The PSU delegates include the following:
Badminton (Men’s Category)
Coach: Leonardo A. Desingaño Jr.
- Randolph Brien R. Legaspi
- John Louise A. Dile
Badminton (Women’s Category)
Coach: Nathaniel Lepasana
- Divine Grace P. Malabuet
- Ailene Z. Bautista
Basketball 3×3 (Men’s Category)
Coach: Framel A. Mabanglo
- Ric France Philip E. Honrada
- Kelvin Louie T. Rabuya
- Adryc Allen Facundo Catapang
Basketball 3×3 (Women’s Category)
Coach: Mark Alvin Arzaga
- Emie Grace P. Cadlaon
- Rovie M. Pareño
- Rosalie H. Obtina
Basketball 3-point Shooting (Men’s Category)
- Gilbert S. Asman
Basketball 3-point Shooting (Women’s Category)
Coach: Shan Fritz Delos Santos
- Thatiana Ross Melecio
Chess (Men’s Category)
Coach: Arnold Marie Calbentos
- Elyson Panolino
- Sean Carlo Lorzana
Chess (Women’s Category)
Coach: Diana Lou Bautista
- Jina Theresa Juan Tero
- Qrystalle Gales
Dance Sports (Latin Category)
Coach: Cherry Anne S. Nambong
- Rica Mae R. Villasista
- Mc Hillmerson D. Trinidad
Dance Sports (Standard Category)
Coach: Christina Grace H. Ledesma
- Clea Mycah V. Maat
- Ian-Jay Dela Cruz Abuan
Futsal (Men’s Category)
Coach: Nazzer Kuhutan
- Reo Llacer
- Albert Ramos
- Rodeleon Molina
- Kent Anton Dela Peña
Futsal (Women’s Category)
Coach: Clint Aian A. Pontillas
- Mary Grace V. Paculanang
- Laica P. Baladjay
- Joy G. Arcillas
- Angela Abiog
Lawn Tennis (Men’s Category)
Coach: Engr. Darvin Lardizabal
- Eric Joseph T. Ferrer
- Allan Jeric R. Ordinario
Lawn Tennis (Women’s Category)
Coach: Hanlie Taha
- Khyshana Athena R. Hitosis
- Trizia Beatriz V. Talan
Sepak Takraw (Men’s Category)
Coach: Noel Corpuz
- Jarameel Sabico
- Geraldo Cocjin
- Jainal Saidil
Table Tennis (Men’s Category)
Coach: Ralph Pulanco
- Reniel Baluardo
- Mar Kevin Nadar
Table Tennis (Women’s Category)
Coach: Mary Ann Lagrada
- Sitti Riza Calbit
- Jessa Sanjorjo