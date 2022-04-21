PSU Bearcats orientation for the upcoming STRASUC 2022. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Olit)

Thirty-nine student athletes from Palawan State University (PSU) will join the Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Colleges and Universities (STRASUC) 2022 from April 23 to 26 at the Southern Luzon State University (SLSU) in Lucban, Quezon.

To reduce the possibility of the coronavirus infection spreading, the STRASUC 2022 games will be staged in a “bubble competition,” with only student athletes and approved personnel allowed in the neighborhood (COVID-19).

This marks the first-ever STRASUC after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSU sports director Prof. Vincent Esguerra is leading a team of 79 individuals, comprising 39 student athletes and 40 officials and coaches, who will depart today, April 21.

The PSU delegates include the following:

Badminton (Men’s Category)
Coach: Leonardo A. Desingaño Jr.

  1. Randolph Brien R. Legaspi
  2. John Louise A. Dile

Badminton (Women’s Category)
Coach: Nathaniel Lepasana

  1. Divine Grace P. Malabuet
  2. Ailene Z. Bautista

Basketball 3×3 (Men’s Category)
Coach: Framel A. Mabanglo

  1. Ric France Philip E. Honrada
  2. Kelvin Louie T. Rabuya
  3. Adryc Allen Facundo Catapang

Basketball 3×3 (Women’s Category)
Coach: Mark Alvin Arzaga

  1. Emie Grace P. Cadlaon
  2. Rovie M. Pareño
  3. Rosalie H. Obtina

Basketball 3-point Shooting (Men’s Category)

  1. Gilbert S. Asman

Basketball 3-point Shooting (Women’s Category)
Coach: Shan Fritz Delos Santos

  1. Thatiana Ross Melecio

Chess (Men’s Category)
Coach: Arnold Marie Calbentos

  1. Elyson Panolino
  2. Sean Carlo Lorzana

Chess (Women’s Category)
Coach: Diana Lou Bautista

  1. Jina Theresa Juan Tero
  2. Qrystalle Gales

Dance Sports (Latin Category)
Coach: Cherry Anne S. Nambong

  1. Rica Mae R. Villasista
  2. Mc Hillmerson D. Trinidad

Dance Sports (Standard Category)
Coach: Christina Grace H. Ledesma

  1. Clea Mycah V. Maat
  2. Ian-Jay Dela Cruz Abuan

Futsal (Men’s Category)
Coach: Nazzer Kuhutan

  1. Reo Llacer
  2. Albert Ramos
  3. Rodeleon Molina
  4. Kent Anton Dela Peña

Futsal (Women’s Category)
Coach: Clint Aian A. Pontillas

  1. Mary Grace V. Paculanang
  2. Laica P. Baladjay
  3. Joy G. Arcillas
  4. Angela Abiog

Lawn Tennis (Men’s Category)
Coach: Engr. Darvin Lardizabal

  1. Eric Joseph T. Ferrer
  2. Allan Jeric R. Ordinario

Lawn Tennis (Women’s Category)
Coach: Hanlie Taha

  1. Khyshana Athena R. Hitosis
  2. Trizia Beatriz V. Talan

Sepak Takraw (Men’s Category)
Coach: Noel Corpuz

  1. Jarameel Sabico
  2. Geraldo Cocjin
  3. Jainal Saidil

Table Tennis (Men’s Category)
Coach: Ralph Pulanco

  1. Reniel Baluardo
  2. Mar Kevin Nadar

Table Tennis (Women’s Category)
Coach: Mary Ann Lagrada

  1. Sitti Riza Calbit
  2. Jessa Sanjorjo

Romar Miranda
is a desk editor and senior reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani.

