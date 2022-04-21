Thirty-nine student athletes from Palawan State University (PSU) will join the Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Colleges and Universities (STRASUC) 2022 from April 23 to 26 at the Southern Luzon State University (SLSU) in Lucban, Quezon.

To reduce the possibility of the coronavirus infection spreading, the STRASUC 2022 games will be staged in a “bubble competition,” with only student athletes and approved personnel allowed in the neighborhood (COVID-19).

The STRASUC 2022 games will be staged in a “bubble competition”, where only student athletes and authorized personnel are allowed within the vicinity to minimize the risk of the possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This marks the first-ever STRASUC after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

PSU sports director Prof. Vincent Esguerra is leading a team of 79 individuals, comprising 39 student athletes and 40 officials and coaches, who will depart today, April 21.

The PSU delegates include the following:

Badminton (Men’s Category)

Coach: Leonardo A. Desingaño Jr.

Randolph Brien R. Legaspi John Louise A. Dile

Badminton (Women’s Category)

Coach: Nathaniel Lepasana

Divine Grace P. Malabuet Ailene Z. Bautista

Basketball 3×3 (Men’s Category)

Coach: Framel A. Mabanglo

Ric France Philip E. Honrada Kelvin Louie T. Rabuya Adryc Allen Facundo Catapang

Basketball 3×3 (Women’s Category)

Coach: Mark Alvin Arzaga

Emie Grace P. Cadlaon Rovie M. Pareño Rosalie H. Obtina

Basketball 3-point Shooting (Men’s Category)

Gilbert S. Asman

Basketball 3-point Shooting (Women’s Category)

Coach: Shan Fritz Delos Santos

Thatiana Ross Melecio

Chess (Men’s Category)

Coach: Arnold Marie Calbentos

Elyson Panolino Sean Carlo Lorzana

Chess (Women’s Category)

Coach: Diana Lou Bautista

Jina Theresa Juan Tero Qrystalle Gales

Dance Sports (Latin Category)

Coach: Cherry Anne S. Nambong

Rica Mae R. Villasista Mc Hillmerson D. Trinidad

Dance Sports (Standard Category)

Coach: Christina Grace H. Ledesma

Clea Mycah V. Maat Ian-Jay Dela Cruz Abuan

Futsal (Men’s Category)

Coach: Nazzer Kuhutan

Reo Llacer Albert Ramos Rodeleon Molina Kent Anton Dela Peña

Futsal (Women’s Category)

Coach: Clint Aian A. Pontillas

Mary Grace V. Paculanang Laica P. Baladjay Joy G. Arcillas Angela Abiog

Lawn Tennis (Men’s Category)

Coach: Engr. Darvin Lardizabal

Eric Joseph T. Ferrer Allan Jeric R. Ordinario

Lawn Tennis (Women’s Category)

Coach: Hanlie Taha

Khyshana Athena R. Hitosis Trizia Beatriz V. Talan

Sepak Takraw (Men’s Category)

Coach: Noel Corpuz

Jarameel Sabico Geraldo Cocjin Jainal Saidil

Table Tennis (Men’s Category)

Coach: Ralph Pulanco

Reniel Baluardo Mar Kevin Nadar

Table Tennis (Women’s Category)

Coach: Mary Ann Lagrada