Palawan State University’s (PSU) external campus in Sofronio Española has been authorized to conduct limited face-to-face classes for the school year 2022–2023.

The University Crisis Management Committee (UCMC), which is led by Dr. Ramon Docto, the university president, gave them permission to hold a few restricted face-to-face classes, according to a certificate of authority that Prof. Sandra Manzul, the school’s director, obtained on July 28.

This is after having complied with the requirements of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH) under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-004, issued July 15, 2022.

“Our campus has authority to reopen the class this coming first semester school year 2022-2023 and is applicable for all programs for all year levels as indicated in the application documents submitted to the Office of the University President,” Manzul said.

“We know that this endeavor is long overdue since, from then, we are prepared for the reopening of classes. The whole faculty, staff, student leaders, parents, and stakeholders helped each other to pursue this undertaking. We cannot deny that this COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated unprecedented challenges to our campus education system,” she added.

Manzul also said that their school will try to make sure that all of the new students follow the health protocols that have already been made.

Currently, PSU-Sofronio Española is still conducting enrollment that will end in the first week of August for its five degree courses, which consist of Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEED), Bachelor of Secondary Education-Major in English and Mathematics (BSED), Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Major in Financial Management, and Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship.

According to the Inter Agency Task Force on Communicable Diseases or IATF, conditions such as (1) 50% indoor venue capacity, (2) no opposition from the local government unit concerned, and (3) participation of fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching personnel and students only must be observed.

