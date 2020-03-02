PSU Sofronio Española conducts coastal clean-up

More coastal clean-ups have been scheduled for March, which is part of the activities of students under the National Service Training Program (NSTP).

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — Almost a hundred students here of the Palawan State University campus ended the month of February by holding a coastal clean-up along the shores of Barangay Iraray.

She said the activity represents the students’ volunteerism and love for the environment.

“The NSTP subject introduces students to the utilization of their learnings to care for the environment. We will be having more coastal clean-ups in other barangays at isa ang Iraray sa pinagdausan natin katuwang ang mga officials sa pangunguna ni kapitan Delfin Asil,” Manzul said.

The students collected waste materials along the shores and also placed sacks for proper disposal.

The coastal clean-up drive is called “PSU Sofronio Española in Action/Civic Welfare Training Service in Action”.

“This is also part of educating people on the urgent need for change and in making a difference in how we should conduct day-to-day lives. The environment needs you, PSU Sofronio Española is willing to extend their services to all barangays,” Manzul said.

