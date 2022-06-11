The Palawan State University (PSU) achieved a 100 percent passing rate in the May 2022 Nursing Licensure Examination, with all of its 11 first-takers hurdling the exams.

One PSU student from the San Rafael campus and 10 from the main campus passed the exam.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) stated on Friday that 6,616 new nurses out of 9,729 aspirants passed the exam, resulting in a nationwide passing percentage of 68%.

On May 29 and 30, PRC administered the third nurse licensure exam during the COVID-19 period in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.