The Palawan State University-School of Law welcomed an inspection team from the Legal Education Board (LEB) recently, allowing it to make a comprehensive assessment that was aimed at ensuring the institution’s full alignment with the newly revised curriculum for law schools across the Philippines.

The panel, led by LEB Commissioner Josefe Sorerra-Ty, evaluated the PSU-School of Law’s compliance with LEB Memorandum Order No. 24 on Monday, August 7, which specifies a redesigned model curriculum for law schools in the Philippines.

During the inspection, prominent university figures such as PSU President Dr. Ramon Docto, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Elucila M. Sespee, and School of Law Dean Atty. Perry Pe took part. The participation of senior university executives emphasized the significance of the evaluation and the institution’s commitment to offering top legal education.

As law schools across the country adjust to the changed model curriculum, LEB emphasized that this inspection is vital to ensuring that prospective attorneys receive a high-quality legal education.

The PSU-School of Law produced 24 Bar passers in April, with a 72.73% passing percentage.