PSU School of Law raises funds for typhoon victims

Jade Elan M. Zulueta, president of PSU-Law Student Government (LSG), said that the donation drive was to heed the immediate call for help after suffering the brunt of Typhoon Ulysses, which came only a week after Super Typhoon Rolly, 2020’s most powerful tropical storm so far.

The Palawan State University (PSU) School of Law (SOL) mounted at least P75,000 in aid of the victims of Typhoon Ulysses, to further its efforts in enjoining national academic campaign that “no student is left behind”.

“Many Filipinos are in need of immediate help and assistance in enduring the adversities brought by the recent typhoons that came to the Philippines. A lot of people especially on areas directly hit by the calamities sufferred so much devastation—houses are flooded, people are starving and human bodies found with no signs of life,” Zulueta said.

Named “PaLAWan Cares”, the donation drive was in support of the campaign initiated by the Association of Law Students in the Philippines (ALSP), a national academic organization for law students.

Christian Jade De Vera, one of the proponents of the project, said that the donation drive aimed for collective help from mere P20.

“We’re all familiar with the slogan “saan aabot ang bente mo?” We’re all students so we didn’t expect much, kaya when we receive support from the community, we were overwhelmed with gratitude na ang daming gustong tumulong. This proves na maraming Palaweño, especially students, have good big hearts,” De Vera added.

In November 12, Typhoon Ulysses battered Calabarzon, Bicol, and the National Capital Region (NCR), claiming at least 67 lives and leaving several communities flooded.

This triggered immediate appeals for rescue, aid, and relief as the typhoon left massive floods in the region.

