After almost two years of adjusting to distance learning, the Palawan State University (PSU) College of Nursing began limited face-to-face sessions on Monday, November 15.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) authorized the PSU’s application to restart restricted face-to-face classes for the College of Nursing on November 5, according to the normal criteria outlined in the commission’s and the Department of Health’s (DOH) Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001.

In an interview with Palawan News, Joanne Feliciano- Cabiguen, clinical instructor of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences (CNHS) said the third and fourth year nursing students began their Related Learning Experience (RLE) on Monday morning, where they started with a case presentation for their clinical simulation module.

BS in Nursing students (4-1) during their Related Learning Experience (RLE). (Photo courtesy of Joanne Feliciano-Cabiguen)

“For 3rd and 4th year, we are conducting limited f2f for their RLE. On the frame is their case presentation for our clinical simulation module. Slowly, we would be asking students to perform skills like IV insertion and introduce them to our adult patient simulator,” Cabiguen said.

Cabiguen said only third and fourth-year nursing students will be able to attend the limited face-to-face classes. Each block for fourth-year nursing students would have 4.5 hours a week while third years would have 4 hours to complete the required clinical hours.

She noted that students are required to participate in the limited face-to-face classes, citing the need to complete the student’s clinical hours. However, she added that “leniency and flexibility” are offered to those students who are ill.

“Yes as we are completing clinical hours. Leniency and flexibility are extended naman for those who are not feeling well. We have a set of requirements rin na enforced bago sila maka limited f2f,” she said.

During the ceremonial COVID-19 vaccination of college students at the PSU amphitheater, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III noted that for colleges and universities to have limited face-to-face classes, they must have a high immunization rate among students and teachers, consent from local government entities, and retrofitted their facilities.

“In all honesty, relieved po. Teaching Nursing is far different kasi when done online as compared to face to face. Maraming limitations. Now, we would be able to personally train and supervise them especially when it comes to their skills. We would be able to use the high-fidelity mannequin which could simulate cases,” Cabiguen said. “The fear of COVID is controllable as well because we strictly enforce covid-19 health protocols and rooms are already retrofitted. Everyone in our class is very optimistic and hopeful,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ellia Cuison, a BS in Nursing fourth-year student, expressed her gratitude for the limited face-to-face classes as they were now able to practice skills that they had previously only learned through online classes.

“I am grateful for the limited face-to-face because we were now able to practice the skills that we only learned through online classes. We will now experience the demonstration of nursing skills through an actual patient or a dummy. Of course, with the guidance and help of our Clinical Instructors,” Cuison said.

Students must be fully vaccinated (with proof of vaccination card) and bring the following: updated PhilHealth member data record copy; medical certificate issued by the university physician; accident insurance; sanitation kit, personal protective equipment; and wear the appropriate uniform.