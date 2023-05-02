Palawan State University (PSU) has recently been ranked as the 34th-leading university in the Philippines by EduRank, an independent metric-based ranking organization.

This was made known by Comm. Jo Mark M. Libre, the chairperson-designate of the PSU Board of Regents, in a social media post on Monday.

He said EduRank evaluates over 14,000 universities from 183 countries by utilizing a proprietary database of over 44 million scientific papers and 1.2 billion citations across 246 study fields.

PSU’s rating demonstrates its dedication to providing high-quality education and nurturing academic performance. He said EduRank uses non-academic variables such as alumni popularity and non-academic prominence in its overall rating, in addition to academic significance.

“Everything is done on ensuring the delivery of benefits, providing protection for, and effecting the advancement of Philippine Higher Education Institutions (PHEIs),” he said.

