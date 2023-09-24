Palawan State University (PSU) President Ramon Docto has joined the call for the Philippine Congress to review and reinstate the budget cuts affecting State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in solidarity with 36 other academic leaders.

In a united statement, SUC heads advocated for an increased Higher Education Budget to secure vital support for student services and faculty development.

“We, the undersigned, hereby register our call to the Philippine Congress to restore the budget cuts to all State Universities and Colleges and to further augment the Higher Education Budget. Additional budget is needed for our learning institutions to regain their public character and provide ample support for student services and faculty development,” the statement read.

“If our state universities and colleges are to be expected to do their duties, they must be funded accordingly,” they stressed.

Among the other signatories were:

Dr. Evelyn B. Aguirre – Leyte Normal University, President

Dr. Dennis C. De Paz – Eastern Visayas State University, President

Dr. Anita G. David – Pampanga State Agricultural Univesity, President

Dr. Steven J. Sumaylo – Siquijor State University, President

Dr. Eva Marie Codamon – Dugyon – Ifugao State University, President

Dr. Rene M. Colocar – Marikina Polytechnic College, President

Dr. Erwin F. Cardorna – University of Northern Philippines, President

Dr. Manuel M. Muhi – Polytechnic University of the Philippines, President

Dr. Reynaldo P. Ramos – Technological University of the Philippines, President

Dr. Edgardo E. Tulin (thru Prof. Daniel Leslie S. Tan) – Visayas State University, President

Dr. Max P. Guillermo – Tarlac Agricultural University, President

Dr. Edgar A. Orden – Central Luzon State University, President

Dr. Hernando Robles – Cavite State University, President

Dr. Doracie V. Zoleta-Nantes – Southern Luzon State University, President

Dr. Roy G. Ponce – Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology, President

Dr. Lynette A. Bontia – Southern Philippines Agri-business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology, President

Dr. Augie E. Fuentes – Davao del Sur State College, President

Dr. Anthony M. Penaso – Caraga State University, President

Dr. Alberto N. Naperi – Central Bicol State University of Agriculture, President

Dr. Mario R. Briones – Laguna State Polytechnic University, President

Dr. Eduardo T. Bagtang – Kalinga State University, President

Dr. Norberto P. Mangulabnan – Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, President

Dr. Aladino C. Moraca – Central Philippine State University, President

Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis – Mariano Marcos State University, President

Dr. Bert J. Tuga – Philippine Normal University, President

Dr. Cherry I. Ultra – University of Eastern Philippines, President

Dr. Marilyn O. Cardoso – Samar State University, President

Dr. Ramon M. Docto – Palawan State University, President

Dr. Roy N. Villalobos – President Ramon Magsaysay State University, President

Dr. Ma. Carla Ochotorena – Western Mindanao State University, President

Dr. Diosdado P. Zulueta – Marinduque State College, President

Dr. Elbert M. Galas – Pangasinan State University, President

Dr. Tirso Ronquillo – Batangas State University, President

Dr. Nemesio G. Loayon – Northeastern Mindanao State University, President

Dr. Charisma Ututalum – Sulu State College, President

Atty. Angelo Jimenez – University of the Philippines, President

Dr. Nagder J. Abdurahman – Mindanao State University – Sulu, Chancellor

Out of the 117 SUCs in the country, 30 will experience budget cuts for the next year. According to the government’s National Expenditure Plan (NEP), as compared to the P107 billion budget in 2023, all 117 SUCs will receive P100.9 billion next year, which is P6.2 billion less than the previous budget.

PSU will receive P897,126,000, representing a reduction of P29,148,000 or over 3.2% from the university’s 2023 budget of P926,274,000.

Despite an enrollment increase of approximately 50,000 students, with 1.85 million students enrolling in SUCs this school year compared to last year’s 1.8 million, the budget cuts will apply next year, said Surigao del Norte Rep. Bingo Matugas at the House budget debates on Thursday.

Matugas explained that according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), one of the reasons is that last year’s capital outlays have already been completed, and those submitted for 2024 are not yet immediately “shovel-ready or implementable.”

Kabataan Partylist Representative Raoul Manuel commended the SUCs for their decisive stance against budget cuts.

“Pinasasalamatan at pinagpupugayan po natin ang ating SUC Presidents sa pagtindig para sa karapatan ng higit 2.1 milyong iskolar ng bayan sa libre at de kalidad na edukasyon. Hinihikayat natin ang mas marami pang opisyal, estudyante, guro, kawani, magulang at iba pang bahagi ng ating komunidad na tumindig para sa edukasyon ng ating mga kabataan – para sa kinabukasan ng bayan,” he said.

PSU Union of Student Advocates for Democracy (USAD) has earlier expressed strong opposition against the budget cuts, asserting that this action places the institution at risk.