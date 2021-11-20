The Palawan State University (PSU) intends to open its College of Medicine in time for the Academic Year 2022-2023, according to university president Dr. Ramon Docto.

Docto said they are working to fill up the required 20 faculty members and are already processing applications.

“Ang hinihintay na lang natin ay complete set of faculty members ng college of medicine. Mayroon ng ilan, around two na nag-apply pero ang requirement kasi around 20 na magtuturo,” Docto explained.

He added that the course offering can be started with a minimum of 10 faculty members.

“Twenty (faculy members) lahat pero puwede tayo mag-start kahit 10 lang muna,” he said.

He explained that once the university is able to complete the requirements of opening its medical school, they will submit them to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for approval.

“Bago ito ma-approve, dapat ‘yong mga requirements ay ma-submit na namin sa CHED and ang isa sa mga requirements ay number of faculty members at ito ay mga medical doctors. Dapat mayroon silang teaching experience sa medical school,” he added.

Docto noted that Palawan currently has a shortage of medical professionals with at least two years of teaching experience, citing the necessity to hire instructors from outside the province to teach in the college of medicine.

“Ang hirap kasi dito sa Palawan, kaunti lang ‘yong ating medical doctors na may mga experience kaya naghahanap pa tayo sa ibang lugar kung pwede sila mag turo,” he said

He added that they will be officially accepting faculty members and medical doctors for their College of Medicine this November.

“Yong mga interested na maging faculty members and medical doctors na gusto magturo sa college of medicine na may two years teaching experience ay puwede na sila mag-apply. Just send your application letter to our HRMO so that we can start the school of medicine in Palawan. Once we have a full faculty members ay puwede na tayo mag start,” he said.