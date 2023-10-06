Palawan State University’s (PSU) Gender and Development Office opened a child-minding facility on Thursday, where personnel and students can leave their children in the care of qualified individuals while they attend work, classes, and other duties.

The facility is intended to provide children with a secure and nurturing environment when their parents are unavailable to care for them.

The Gender and Development Office (GADO), under the leadership of its director, Prof. Mary Jane Taladtad, in collaboration with the PSU Faculty Union headed by Dr. Janet B. Oab, officially launched the facility at the GADO Building on October 5.

One of the initial users of the facility is baby Avriah Vion Liao, the daughter of Ma. Christina Liao and Agustin Liao III, who are both part of the PSU Administrative Staff, the university said in a post.

The program began with Dr. Amabel Liao, Vice President for Finance and Administration, delivering the opening remarks. This was followed by a message from Dr. Ramon M. Docto, the university president.

Dr. Docto pointed out that the facility is an important milestone for the university and a model for other institutions. He said PSU stands out as one of the select universities that boasts a dedicated Gender and Development building.

This distinction positions PSU as a potential destination for other institutions seeking to learn and benchmark from their experience in this field.

Oab also delivered a message, followed by Glaiza Sebatna, the GAD Counselor, presenting the history of the child-minding center.

The event also featured the participation of PSU officials, including Dr. Marjorie Española, Vice President for Research, Development, and Extension; Dr. Chona Rizada, Dean of PSU Graduate School; Prof. Gemma Docto, University CWTS Coordinator; Prof. Antonino Moragriega, NSTP Director; Prof. Hermanito Consad, OIC Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; architects Anthony Anderson and Jefferson Bulan, and other faculty members, and students.