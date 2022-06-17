Some 17 nursing students from Palawan State University (PSU) were admitted to a hospital in Narra on Wednesday after experiencing gastrointestinal problems.

A source who requested anonymity informed Palawan News on Thursday that they were part of a group of 62 nursing students who traveled to the municipality for an internship at a hospital’s psychiatric clinic.

The source alleged they were taken to the hospital due to “food poisoning.” One of the nursing students is his niece.

“May mga nalason na estudyante ng nursing sa Narra, kasama na ang pamangkin ko,” the source said.

He added that some of the belongings of the nursing students, including cash, were also stolen from where they were temporarily staying in the town. “Ba’t ganoon? Di po pala safe ang aming mga estudyante sa bayan ng Narra?”

However, Jhoanna Tabi, one of the clinical instructors who reported the incident to the university administration, clarified that they were not admitted to the Narra Municipal Hospital (NMH) because of food poisoning and that the cash that was stolen from the students had already been reimbursed by Narra mayor Gerandy Danao.

She stated in her report that the attending physician at the NMH diagnosed the patients with acute gastroenteritis (AGE), also known as diarrhea.

“Total of 17 out of 62 students here in Narra was admitted at different times yesterday (June 15) at the Narra Municipal Hospital. Nag-complain po sila ng pananakit ng tiyan at pagsusuka. The CIs (clinical instructors) decided to bring them to the hospital to be assessed and be given needed treatment,” she reported.

Tabi said the attending physician decided to admit them for observation and laboratories to manage proper treatment. “Yung mga gamot ng students na kailangan bilhin sa labas dahil di available sa hospital ay sinagot rin ni mayor Danao.”

She stated that all of the parents of the nursing students had been notified of the situation, and some had already checked on their children.

As of this writing, the students are getting better with fewer symptoms and are awaiting re-evaluation for possible discharge.

The PSU administration, in close cooperation with Narra’s municipal health officials, had also launched an investigation into the potential causes of their diarrhea.

In order to prevent another act of looting, barangay security was likewise tasked with watching over the neighborhood where they are staying. (with a report from Celeste Anna Formoso)