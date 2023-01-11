Nanawagan ng tulong para sa mga biktima ng flash floods sa Misamis Occidental ang mga estudyante ng Laboratory Senior High School (LSHS) ng Palawan State University (PSU).

Ayon kay Joanna Anda, senator ng PSU-LSHS student body government, pambihirang pagbaha rin ang naranasan ng mga residente ng Misamis Occidental at nangangailang din sila ng tulong.

“We would like to spread the word. Misamis Occidental experienced non-stop rain, resulting in flash floods in some areas of the province. They have experienced severe flooding, with water levels reaching waist-deep. Misamis Occidental is not getting the national media coverage that it needs, the rain hasn’t ceased yet and the flood is still rising making the situation even more dire,” pahayag ni Anda.

“As students and part of a broader community, perhaps we can do something about it and extend our hands to assist our people. In accordance with this, the Student Body Government of PSU Laboratory Senior High School launched a donation drive for the victims,” ayon pa sa kanya.

Aniya pa, ang mga biktima ng baha sa nasabing probinsya ay nangangailangan ng mga easy-to-open canned goods, bigas, hygiene kits (soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, at iba pa), bottle water, instand noodles, snacks, instant coffee, damit, at first aid kits.

Ang mga donasyon ay maaaring ipadala sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng Gcash 0928 342 8572 (Adrian Descutido) at Metrobank SA 130-3-130-55496-3 (Nico Gelmer C. Avancena). Maaari ring dalhin ang in-kind at cash donation sa PSU-LSHS sa Tiniguiban Campus.

Anim ang naitalang patay sa pagbahang naranasan sa Misamis Occidental at halos nasa 40,000 na indibidwal ang naapektuhan ng baha at nailikas mula sa kanilang mga tahanan. Dahil sa patuloy na pag-ulan simula noong December 24, 2022, nagkaroon ng pagbaha at landslide sa naturang probinsya.

