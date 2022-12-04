The Palawan State University- Laboratory High School (PSU) Bearcats trounced Holy Trinity University (HTU) Veritas in the finals of the 1st Sitel Palawan’s Invitational Basketball League Saturday night.

The game buzzer stopped at 76-74, with the Bearcats finishing first out of the 10 teams that competed in the invitational.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum was awarded to Rey Joseph Parangue, who credited their win to teamwork and preparation.

Parangue logged a total of 18 points, five assists, and nine rebounds in earning the MVP plum.

“Sobrang saya pero kumbaga ang pagka MVP na ito ay bonus lang kasi ang team mates ko talaga ang tumulong para sa paglalaro, tulong-tulong talaga. Hindi din namin iniexpect pero sobrang na appreciate po talaga namin,” Parangue said.

PSU-LHS took first place with a cash prize of P30,000, followed by HTU Veritas with P15,000 and Palawan Hope Christian School with P10,000.

Mythical Five Awards were given to John Leo Reynaldo of Gladiators (Sitel Employee Team); Aljon Leorin, Panthers (Sitel Employee Team); Antonio Romasanta, PSU LHS Bearcats; Raniel Bautista, HTU Veritas; and John Luigi Almoite, Palawan Hope Christian School.

Sportsmanship Award was given to HWH Basketball (Sitel Employee Team).

Sitel Palawan Site Director Jen Joloc said that this was the first invitational tournament this year and they are planning for a bigger event in the next few years.

She said this is not only to promote the Sitel Group as a BPO company but also to build a relationship with the community.

“We will definitely have activities next year with the community, in fact, we would want to expand our partnership not only with the community but also with the universities,” she said.

“It might not be limited to basketball but definitely we will have a series of different campaigns because we also want to improve our branding here in the entire Palawan,” Joloc added.

Aljon Leorin, a Sitel employee who also played during the basketball game said it was a great experience as it enabled them to interact with other players from different universities.

He also emphasized it also helps the Sitel employee to be physically active as they promote work and life balance.

“Sobrang saya kasi we are able to utilize our team especially we are able to interact with our schools, it’s a great experience for us sa Sitel and also makalaro ang mga galing sa ibang schools,” Leorin said.

“We work indoor then itong laro ay outdoor kaya napakarami naming nagagawa lalo na sa exercise, ang preparation namin para sa laro na ito ay napakaganda,” he added.

The basketball league started on October 28 with ten groups composed of players from Invited Alumni Schools; PSU-LHS, HTU High School, Palawan Hope Christian School, and Seminario de San Jose High School.

The other six teams were represented by the Sitel Palawan employees to also promote work and life balance advocacy.

About Post Author