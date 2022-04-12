The Palawan State University-School of Law produced another exceptional lawyer, with one of its 2020/21 Bar Exam takers among the “exemplary passers”.

Atty. Harlene Hemor was among the 761 “exemplary passers” of the licensure exam for lawyers, according to the list released by the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Tuesday.

Lawyer Maria Gisela Josol-Trampe, associate dean of PSU School of Law, called it “the most difficult Bar Exams ever,” highlighting the fact that examinees had to review far longer than the other batches, with the examination period rescheduled twice, the coverage revised, and the examination dates compressed to only two days.

“Against all odds and despite the seemingly insurmountable task, the PSU-School of Law examinees have prevailed. We have 22 new lawyers and a passing percentage of 91.67%. The national passing percentage rate is 72.28%,” Atty. Trampe said.

To reduce the transmission of the virus, the bar exam takers were also spread across various testing centers and made to undergo COVID-19 antigen tests.

“We attribute this success of the PSU-School of Law to our dean, Atty. Perry Pe, and to all our diligent and amazing law professors. We are likewise grateful for the continued support of the PSU administration under the leadership of our president, Dr. Ramon Docto,” Atty. Trampe added.

The PSU Law passers include Vergara, Carizza Jane; Flores, Che Ann Mae; Vicente, Claudine; Hemor, Harlene; Garraez, Mark Anthony; Rodriguez, Mark; Malabayabas, Robert; Reynoso, Adolf; Francisco, Andrei; Trinidad, Chiara; Rabanal, Joey; Madulid, Roy Michael; Vergara, Eve; Bundac, Michaela; Pili-Vinluan, Pristine; Pascua, Haziell; Mendoza, Loumari; Sison, Jose Braulio; Rochelle Marie C. Reyes-Fernandez; Caluna, Joemar; Sabuya, Michelle Andre; and Tan, Joaileen.

PSU Law produced 22 new lawyers from a total of 24 takers, yielding a 91.67 percent pass rate.

The national passing rate was at 72.28 percent with 8,241 passers out of 11,402 takers in the entire country.

Previously, Atty. Jocelyn Fabello, an alumnus of PSU Law, ranked fifth (5th) on the 2019 Bar Exams garnering 88.26%.

The 2020/21 Bar exams was the first digital and localized licensure exam for lawyers taken in the extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.