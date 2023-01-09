The enrollment process at Palawan State University (PSU) has been made more convenient and efficient through the implementation of an online system.

In an effort to make the process of signing up for classes simple, the university introduced its online enrollment system known as the “Online Enrollment Comfortable Access System” (OECAS) on January 7 and made it available to students.

The Pioneer, the university’s student newspaper, reported that the new system will be utilized by all students, including those from the College of Resources and Development (CCRD), in the municipalities beginning on January 9 through January 13.

“The student’s personal PSU email address and last name will be used to log into the web-based student portal system, OECAS, which will act as an official account,” the student publication explained.

“Pre-Enrollment Forms (PEF) will officially open in each college’s separate batches on January 9 for first-year students, January 10 for second-year students, January 11 for third-year students, and January 12–13 for graduating students, law students, and irregular students,” it said further.

The PSU OECAS, which can be accessed at op.ourpsu.com, features a student’s personal dashboard that provides the student enrollment status, updates from the university and the university registrar’s official social media accounts that students may access for questions and inquiries.

