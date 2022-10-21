The Online Sports Leadership Program (OSLP) opened its three-day summit in Palawan, gathering sports leaders and coaches nationwide to share experiences and bring out the true stories of Filipino Olympians.

The Palawan State University (PSU) is hosting the eighth batch of OSLP from October 20 to 22, which will be joined by participants from previous batches. Coach Noli Ayo, who started the Mindanao Peace Games and is in charge of them, said that the summit will focus on telling stories, thinking about how things work, and making connections.

“Many times, we don’t reach out because we don’t know that it exists. Now, that’s the reason why we acknowledge everyone in the group to let you know that you exist—now, as we begin the onsite summit, I’m reminding you again to find a way to work together,” he said.

The OSLP started in 2020 during the height of the pandemic and was conducted online for participants nationwide. The Philippine Olympians Association, Adrenaline Solutions, PSU, and the Mindanao Peace Games are the ones who are putting on the summit.

Ayo previously pointed out that story-telling of Olympians’ experiences will be helpful, especially since the number of online trolls and the spread of misinformation is on the rise.

Philippine Olympians Association president Akiko Thomson-Guevarra said the summit will also be a way to connect sports leaders through their advocacies for the betterment of Philippine sports.

“This summit is the summation of all we’ve been espousing in OSLP; the story-telling, networking, and systems thinking. Never in our wildest dream did we imagine a summit as a combination of our story-telling journey. It is a testament that if you partner with the right people who share your values and ethics and passion for sports, amazing things can happen,” she said.

