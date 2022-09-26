- Advertisement by Google -

The Palawan State University-Disc League (PSUDL) has grabbed the championship at the recently concluded Cabalen Ultimate Open Frisbee Tournament held on September 24-25 at Clark, Pampanga.

According to the PSU Sports Division, the PSUDL frisbee throwers beat another Palawan team, Unlocked Ultimate, for the title.

PSUDL beat four teams in Pool E before dominating Pool D and beating three other teams to catapult them to the championship.

Aside from winning the championship, PSUDL also received Pool D individual awards for most goals for Kenneth Leoparte (CEAT), most assists and tournament MVP for Patrick Sinadjan (CEAT), Finals Male MVP for Franco Mabanglo (CEAT), and Finals Female MVP for Abbie Hernandez (CBA).

The team was also recognized as the most “spirited team”, an award given to a team who showed spirits of sportsmanship, honesty, camaraderie, cooperation, and collaboration between different members of the team and other teams.

