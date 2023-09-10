Palawan State University (PSU) students are working to make transactions at ‘Karinderya’ more convenient in the digital space by developing a startup application called KarinderyaGo.

One of the developers, Jonny Lou Encinas, said creating an application will help small businesses adapt to the current trend in commerce, which could give convenience to buyers.

Unlike other applications existing in the city, KarinderyaGo will highlight each karinderya, including their best sellers. It will provide details about the store and food, as well as dietary restrictions, to help the customers decide on the food of their choice.

“Maliban sa pagpapakilala ng local cuisines na meron sa karinderya, napapalawak din nila ang operations nila sa lugar na ‘yon,” she said.

Customers will not struggle to locate the store with the help of its locator feature. If they prefer to eat their lunch at their place, the app can also provide delivery options.

There will be a Chat AI feature to respond to customer queries. It will help the sellers who have limited time to check their phones while at the store. Encinas highlighted that orders can be estimated by providing slots to customers.

The development of the application is also close to one of the developers hearts, as their family previously owned a restaurant, which unfortunately went bankrupt.

“Inspired talaga kami sa mga karinderya, meron kami dating restaurant, na-bankrupt siya. Iyon ang naging inspiration para magkaroon ng focus dito, then idea nila na magkaroon ng app,” Camille Mosteiro said.

To develop the application, the students and other developers will pitch the innovative idea at the ASEAN Society for Innovation and Policy Conference Demo Day from September 20 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

They also appeared in the regular session of the City Council to seek support and additional assistance to help them finance their travel.

Once developed, the innovators will do the testing in one store and will gradually widen the scope. Ramy Ann Maigue of Palawan International Technology Business Incubator (PITBI) said the amount of funding will be determined upon discussion once their pitch is approved by panelists.

“Dalawa sa panelists ay venture capitalist. Once na nagustuhan ang kanilang idea, ang possibility ay mapondohan ay depende sa mapag-usapan,” she said. (RPG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)