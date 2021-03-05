PSU emerges from lockdown, will resume online classes

The Palawan State University (PSU) has announced the resumption of its classes starting Monday (March 8) with the lifting of a 2-week lockdown of its campus due to an earlier outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made on its official Facebook page Friday afternoon (March 5), stating the resumption of classes in all levels in its main and Manalo campuses.

The university released a directive on February 21 suspending classes in its two campuses effective until March 6 to comply with the directives of the city government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 after a spike of local transmission cases was recorded in February.

As per the advisory issued by the office of the President, while class resumption will be conducted using flexible modalities, face-to-face transactions for students will remain suspended.

PSU also assured the public that their offices will implement online transactions.

