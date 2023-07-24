The Palawan State University Disc League (PSUDL) made an electrifying debut at the 10th National Ultimate Collegiate Championship (NUCC), securing a commendable 2nd place but narrowly falling short to the formidable University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) in a gripping championship match on July 23.

The final showdown at Alabang Country Club kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams showcased their ultimate frisbee prowess.

PSU’s valiant efforts culminated in scoring 11 points, but it was UPD who emerged victorious with a narrow lead, netting 13 points.

Throughout the tournament, PSU displayed a remarkable level of skill and determination, overcoming formidable opponents en route to the finals. The PSUDL fiercely competed against other renowned frisbee teams, including De La Salle University, Mapua, Ateneo De Manila, and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines x College of St. Benilde.

With an impressive track record of 5 wins out of 6 games leading up to the finals, PSU has proven their mettle, undeterred by the pressure of competing against experienced teams, as they left a trail of victories on their journey to the championship match.

Though the ultimate glory of the NUCC title eluded them this time, the PSUDL vowed to continue harnessing their potential to claim the championship in the next year’s NUCC edition.