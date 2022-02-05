The Senate of the Philippines approved on 3rd reading House Bill No. 6975 that integrates Palawan State University-College of Community Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) external campuses as regular campuses.

According to a Facebook post by 2nd District Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar, House Bill 6975, “An Act Integrating the Palawan State University – College of Community Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) External Campuses in the Province of Palawan and in the City of Puerto Princesa as Regular Campuses of Palawan State University (PSU), Amending for the Purpose Republic Act No. 7817, and Appropriating Funds Therefor,” was approved on January 31 by Senator Joel Villanueva, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education.

The bill will grant legal status to the PSU-CCRD external campuses in the towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, Taytay, Coron, Sofronio Española, Rizal, San Vicente, Linapacan, San Vicente, Bataraza, Dumaran, and other branches as regular campuses of Palawan State University.

“Kaunti na lamang ay maisasabatas na ito at mabibigyan na ng legal status ang mga PSU-CCRDs o external campuses. Sa pamamagitan nito, magkakaroon na sila ng regular budget mula sa National Government ang mga CCRDs sa ating mga munisipyo sa buong Palawan,” she said.

Currently, PSU-CCRDs are governed by the agreements between the local government units, the Parent Teacher Council (PTC), and the PSU.

PSU manages the CCRD and provides the faculty and non-teaching staff for the centers, PTCs collect school fees for operation expenses and acquisition of facilities, while local government units provide the infrastructure and funding for the salaries of faculty and staff.

Accordingly, there has been an increase in the population of students and operation costs.

“Hindi na kailangang umasa lamang sa PSU Main budget, sa tulong ng mga local government units, at tuition fees na binabayad ng mga magulang, para sa mga gastusin sa pagpapatakbo ng mga external campuses, katulad ng sweldo ng ating mga teachers at non-teaching staff,” Zaldivar said.