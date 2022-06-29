The Palawan State University-College of Community Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) external campuses have been integrated as university regular campuses as the bill lapsed into law.

Malacañang on Tuesday released 25 bills that have lapsed into law without President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature, including Republic Act 11780 that granted legal status to the PSU-CCRD external campuses in the towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, Taytay, Coron, Sofronio Española, Rizal, San Vicente, Linapacan, San Vicente, Bataraza, Dumaran, and other branches as regular campuses.

Legislative measures lapse into law if the president does not take action on them after 30 days of receipt.

The bill was first introduced by 2nd District Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar, through House Bill 6975, which the Senate approved on 3rd reading in February.

At the moment, the agreements between the local government, the Parent Teacher Council (PTC), and the PSU govern PSU-CCRDs.

PSU manages the CCRD and provides the faculty and non-teaching staff for the centers, PTCs collect school fees for operation expenses and acquisition of facilities, while local government units provide the infrastructure and funding for the salaries of faculty and staff.

This also means that the PSU external campuses will no longer have to rely on the budget allocation from the PSU main campus.