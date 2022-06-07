The Palawan State University (PSU) has produced two new certified public accountants (CPA) this year, breaking last year’s zero passing rate.

The board exam results released over the weekend included as passers Yzel Sequijor from Batch 2017 and Patrice Liezl Letrero from Batch 2019. With only six takers this year, PSU scored a 33 percent passing rate.

The PSU passers’ score was also above the national passing rate of 22.29 percent.

The Board of Accountancy (BOA) announced that 990 out of 4,442 examinees successfully passed the exams, conducted on May 22 to 24 in testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

For years after its struggle to produce CPAs, the PSU administration in 2019 reinstated its “retention policy” where accountancy students were expected to maintain 2.0 grade for all major accounting subjects.

According to a study done by Peterwille Chua in 2018, PSU has consistently produced CPALE passers above the national passing percentage because of its retention policy that was strictly implemented during the late 1990s.