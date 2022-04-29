The Palawan State University (PSU) bearcats are the overall champions of the 2022 Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Colleges and Universities (STRASUC) Olympics held at the Southern Luzon State University in Lucban, Quezon.

The PSU bearcats amassed a total of 15 medals – 9 gold , 2 silver , and 5 bronze – during the 7- day athletic event that concluded Thursday and was participated in by 11 universities in the Southern Tagalog region.

𝗕𝗔𝗗𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗡

(𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕)

Gold – Dile, John Louise A.

𝗕𝗔𝗗𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗡

(𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗔)

Bronze – Malabuet, Divine Grace

- Advertisement -

𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝟯𝘅𝟯

(𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆)

Gold – Emie Grace P. Cadlaon, Rovie M. Pareño, Rosalie H. Obtina

𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗦 (𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝟭 – 𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆)

Silver – Lozarno, Sean Carlo

𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗦 (𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝟮 – 𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆)

Silver – Panolino, Elyson

𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗦 (𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝟭 – 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆)

Gold – Tero, Jina Theresa

𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗔)

Bronze – Baluardo, Reniel

𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕)

Bronze – Nadar, Mar Kevin

𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗔)

Bronze – Calbit, Sitti Rizza

𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗔)

Gold – Ferrer, Eric Joseph

𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕)

Bronze – Aldasser Hassan

𝗦𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗞 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗪

Gold – Jarameel Sabico, Geraldo Cocjin, Jainal Saidil

𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗔)

Gold – Hitosis, Khyshana Athena

𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦

(𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 – 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕)

Gold – Talan, Trizia Beatriz V.

The PSU bearcats had sent a 39-man athletic delegation to the event, the first face-to-face Strasuc Olympics since it was cancelled at the onset of the pandemic in 2019.

Their hard work and preparations were key to their winning the championship, Vincent Esguerra, PSU Sports Director, told Palawan News.

“Yong paghihirap at training namin from January ay nagbunga . Keep on training and growing because STRASUC is just the beginning,” Esguerra said.

PSU Bearcats dominate the overall medal tally

The PSU woodpushers performed well in the chess competitions. PSU’s top board player, Jina Theresa Tero, grabbed the gold. In the men’s category, PSU woodpushers Sean Carlo Lorzano and Elyson Panolinowon secured the silver for boards 1 and 2, respectively.

Tero, a first-time STRASUC player, credited her online training for a successful debut. She is a first year accountancy student, balancing her time for training and classes.

Diana Lou Bautista, PSU chess coach, noted that the university has the highest number of medals won in this year’s STRASUC bubble.

“After ng first phase na naging successful, tinry nila na mag-bubble competition so ito na, pili lang din. In case na hindi matuloy ‘yong pangkalahatan sa December, I think they’re planning to have na ‘yong mga hindi nalaro ngayon, ‘yon ang lalaruin like football, volleyball, ibang sports na hindi nalaro sa phase one at two,” she said.

“The team actually didn’t have much time left to prepare under a full training program, but they persevered to make the most of it. Even under bad weather conditions or even staying up a bit late, they really endured and worked hard to patch up the areas where they lack,” team trainer Neal Garcia said.

Participants in the regional competition were from the University of Batangas, Cavite, Southern Luzon, university of Rizal System, Laguna State Polytechnic University, Western Philippine University, Occidental Mindoro State College, Romblon State University, Mindoro.