Lack of manpower is the main problem seen by the Palawan State University (PSU) in the delay of the retrieval of the remaining 10 percent data loss of the students’ records and migration to the new enrollment system.

The university registrar, Dr. Carlos Alfonso Salvador, said that records of students from the second semester of the school year 2021 to 2022 and the first semester of the school year 2022 to 2023 are still missing.

It was after the system glitch on August 3 when data loss was encountered from 2009 to 2022, including registrar, accounting, and cashier. Salvador said that the problem occurred when PSU started to migrate the data from the old to the new enrollment system procured from the new provider, ITEra. On August 15, 90% of the data was recovered.

“Ang nawala lang talaga is itong second sem at itong incoming na first sem na walang data. Ang naapektuhan lang ay enrollment ng second semester tapos ‘yong first semester ng supposed to be CORs,” he said.

“Sa tingin ko hindi naman mahirap i-retrieve—kailangan lang talaga natin ng manpower, kaya nga tayo nagkaroon ng recovery plan para maging ito ang magiging guide natin kung paano mapapabilis ang pag-recover ng data,” he added.

Salvador said that the university will hire additional personnel as a solution to address the concern about the retrieval of data. To temporarily aid this problem, the university administration allowed some personnel to work overtime.

He assured all records are intact in the management of the university registrar, but they have to be manually put into the new system. It is done while the ICT department is still getting back on its feet after losing 10% of its data.

“Noong naibalik at nakita natin na 10 percent (ang data loss), we are eyeing na ma-recover natin ang data by January. Bago magpasko ma-recover natin ang 10 percent. Ang kailangan lang talaga namin ngayon ay maunawaan anong sistema ang gagawin namin para mapabilis lang ang pag-transfer ng data. Nandyan naman ang data, I think kailangan lang talaga natin ng tao,” he said.

“Wala tayong problema sa data kasi may physical data tayo, nandiyan naman iyong bago at lumang system. Ang problema lang natin dahil maraming transaksyon sa registrar’s office at sa colleges na tutulong, meron din naman sila pinagfo-focusan—Ito ay hindi talaga kasama sa routine natin kaya manpower natin nakikita na concern,” he added.

A faculty member who refused to reveal his identity said that the data loss encountered by the university is also challenging on their end as they have to work on the class lists per program, per subject, and per classroom.

“Pahirapan maghanap ng students. Kami lahat trumabaho ng class lists per program, per subject, per classroom kasi walang system,” he said.

“Some colleges don’t have class lists, pero ito collegiate level na negligence na to. Some colleges have backups ng mga class lists. Yung iba, wala,” he added as challenge of some colleges in helping the data retrieval.

New enrollment system

Through the new system, PSU aims to reduce the length of time requested for a transcript of records from two weeks in the old system to five days. Salvador said that using the new enrollment system, students may enroll themselves at home or through their mobile phones.

“So we are trying to do away with that na nasa bahay ang bata, pwede siya mag-enroll kasi online. Wala na rin rason ang bata na hindi siya makaka-enroll kasi kahit sa cellphone niya makaka-enroll na siya. Since meron tayong app para sa ating enrollment system,” he said.

The university also formulated a data recovery plan and is also looking into improving the continual update and data backup for the new system to prevent experiencing another glitch.

PSU now has a data recovery team composed of the university registrar, university accountant, university cashier, ICT director, and PIO. On the other hand, the advisor for the critical business unit will keep an eye on technical problems and try to figure out where they came from.

