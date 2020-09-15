PSFI’s Trudeau is appointed as member of Philippine Nat’l AIDS Council

Trudeau’s appointment, which will be in effect until 2023, was signed on August 11 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) deputy director Marvi Trudeau has been appointed as a member of the Philippine National AIDS Council (PNAC), a government advisory body that on HIV/AIDS control and policy.

Trudeau’s appointment, which will be in effect until 2023, was signed on August 11 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Jeri Abenoja, PSFI research and communications officer, said her appointment to the Council is not only going to be beneficial to other provinces but to Puerto Princesa City which has the third-highest rate of increase in cases.

“In the latest survey done in 2018, Puerto Princesa has the 3rd highest rate of increase in the country following Cebu and Cagayan de Oro. It is important that the response to the HIV epidemic is strategic and focused on the areas of concern,” he said.

Abenoja said that Palaweños can expect that the program and policies of PNAC will be properly implemented.

“Marvi has always been a very objective person and sees the problems on a helicopter view. She will ensure that the policies and programs that will be implemented will be effective, relevant and a good use of government funds. As she will also manage the new HIV grant, she will ensure no duplication and synergies are done to enhance reach,” Abenoja said.

Trudeau also said that her appointment is also a challenge but remained thankful for having an opportunity to contribute to the increasing problem of transmitted diseases.

“It is an excellent opportunity to be part of the PNAC at this time when PSFI is also the Principal Recipient of the Global Fund for HIV from 2021 to 2023. The appointment challenges me, but at the same time, I am thankful that I will be given the rationale as to why the response of the country is the way it is,” Trudeau said.

“I can also ensure that the activities funded by the grant will be used to support the country’s strategy to curb the epidemic. The Philippines has the highest rate of increase (203%) in the whole world,” she added.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.