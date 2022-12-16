The Pilipinas Shell Foundation Incorporated (PSFI) hosted a book reading activity for 132 grade school students to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the designation of Cleopatra’s Needle as a critical habitat.

PSFI program officer for its Turismo At Negosyo Dulot ng Ingat KAlikasaN, or TANDIKAN, Edilberto Magpayo, said the activity was conducted in two elementary schools within Cleopatra’s Needle.

Magpayo led the reading activity with “Ang Kuwento ni PanPan,” a book about a pangolin known locally as balintong.

He said the book teaches students about the importance of protecting pangolins and other wildlife in Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat and throughout the province.

“‘Ang Kuwento ni PanPan’ is published by Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and Pilipinas Shell Foundation Incorporated (PSFI) through our TANDIKAN Program to be used for information education and communications (IEC) campaign in Palawan,” he said.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Puerto Princesa also conducted a lecture on Climate Change.

About Post Author