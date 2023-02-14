Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) handed over a Mobile Health and Wellness Services (MHWS) CaraVan to the provincial government of Palawan on Monday, February 13.

The CaraVan initiative is part of the Philippines Response in Optimizing Testing, Empowered Communities, Treatment, and Sustainability (PROTECTS).

Originally designed to provide HIV prevention and treatment services, PSFI Program Manager Ray Angluben said that the CaraVan has been configured as a mobile clinic and may be further modified by the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

“We are actually very grateful for accepting the van and choosing to be deployed sa Palawan, and sa Palawan LGU PHO for accepting the challenge. Yung van po sana na ituturnover namin is part of the support from the global fund HIV grant. That van has been customized to become some sort of like a mobile clinic. Although it is under the HIV grant, it is not limited to delivering services for HIV. We recognized that you need to integrate it to the service delivery to all your constituents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Dr. Nestor Santiago, who witnessed the turnover, used the occasion to honor the provincial government’s contributions to the health department, notably its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyo, laging sinasabi ni OIC-Secretary [Maria Rosario Vergeire] na pasalamatan natin sila every time you visit an LGU para sa mga ginawa natin sa COVID response, maraming salamat po sa inyo. Gayundin sa mga health workers at frontliners, alam naming nagtulong-tulong kayo para magawa ang lahat para sa inyong probinsya,” ani Santiago.

Governor Dennis Socrates thanked all the stakeholders for the help they have extended to the provincial government.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, sisikapin naming mapagbunga ang inyong puhunan sa aming lalawigan,” the governor said.

