PSFI distributes mangrove field guides to communities

The Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) has distributed some 1,000 copies of the “Field Guide to Philippine Mangroves” to environment authorities and members of a community-based tourism site (CBST) in northern towns Taytay and El Nido.

The guide was reproduced by the PSFI under their Turismo at Negosyo Dulot ng Ingat Kalikasan (TANDIKAN) program and is authored by one of the country’s top experts on mangroves, Dr. Jurgenne Primavera.

According to TANDIKAN project officer Edilberto Magpayo, by distributing copies of the Field Guide, PSFI’s partners will gain more knowledge about their local mangrove tree species. The Department of Environment and Natural Resource Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO) Taytay-El Nido and the Dewil Eco-Mangrove Association in Barangay New Ibajay, El Nido were recent recipients of the books on Tuesday (November 3).

“To increase awareness sa mga partners naming CBST on different types of mangrove species and to educate both local and international tourists na buminisita sa kanilang CBST sites about mangroves,” he said in an interview Thursday.

The Field Guide is authored by one of the country’s top experts on mangrove ecosystems and is owned and published by the Forest Foundation of the Philippines (FFP) and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). Magpayo added that the PSFI sought Primavera’s permission to re-print and distribute the Field Guide to their partners.

“Kinontak ko muna si Dr. Primavera in-inform siya na nais sana namin i-reprint ang aklat para sa aming mga partners na CBST at iba pa. Pumayag siya at ang kaniyang sinulatan na ang PFF at ZSL,” he stated.

Magpayo added that they will continue to distribute copies of the Field Guide to their partner non-government organizations (NGOs) and to fellow advocates for mangrove conservation.

“Sa atin pong mga environmental NGOs na nangangalaga sa ating kagubatan gaya ng mangroves, academe specifically ‘yong environment or marine biology at mangrove advocates,” he added.