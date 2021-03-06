PSFI completes distribution of RBI system in El Nido, Taytay

The Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) has completed the distribution of Radio-Based Instruction (RBI) system equipment in 10 public schools in the municipalities of El Nido and Taytay to be used as a mode of distance learning for teachers and students.

Deputy Executive Director Marvi Trudeau said the distribution of RBIs is under the “Tulay sa Bagong Normal: Tulong para sa Bayani” which aims to help teachers and students ease the delivery of education through radio stations.

The RBI system includes a complete set of equipment for a mini FM station for the use of teachers and 150 units of winding radio with rechargeable internal batteries that be will be strategically distributed to each student.

The FM station operates with 15 watts power that could reach up to three-kilometer radius from the school where it will be located.

First to receive the RBI system equipment was Abongan Elementary School in Taytay.

“We recognize that teachers are having hard time, may kanya kanyang challenges. Mahirap ang walang face to face, hindi mo nakikita dahil module lang ang kaharap. Nakita namin na itong RBI will assist students to learn more. When teachers are on the radio, doing the lecture on air plus kaharap nila ang module, magiging mas maganda ang study time. Nangyari na ito sa Aborlan where it was piloted and we saw how helpful it is,” Trudeau said.

In El Nido, beneficiaries who received the system on Tuesday (March 2) are San Fernando Elementary School, Bagong Bayan Elementary School, Roque Ando Elementary School, Kiminawit Elementary School and Mabini Elementary School.

In Taytay, elementary schools of Pancol, Baras, Maytegued, and Malampaya San Jose National High School received the mini FM equipment set on Wednesday (March 3).

Through the RBI, teachers will serve as announcers of the lectures for the students who will listen through their radio at home.

“Hindi kayo trained as DJ kaya malaking challenge ito. Hindi kayo BA communication kaya lahat kayo ay dapat gumamit ng creativity and innovation for the students gamit ang RBI na ito,” Trudeau explained.

She also said the project is deemed sustainable where after the pandemic, the system could also be used in disaster response of the beneficiary barangays.

“Although education ito ay sana alagaan natin dahil pagdating ng panahon ay pwede itong magamit sa disaster response. Pagkatapos ng pandemya ay sustainable pa rin ito. Pwede kayo magbigay ng news sa mga kabarangay ninyo,” she said.

Pancol Elementary School Head Teacher I Rufina Dalabajan thanked all the sponsors who provided the system which she said helps not only the students but also the teachers.

“Napakalaking tulong nito. Kitang kita ang hirap ng mga guro para makapagturo lang sa mga estudyante, saksi po ako d’yan. Dahil po dito ay hindi lang ang Pancol ang makikinabang kundi pati na rin ang aming mga kalapit barangay,” Dalabajan said.

Mayors Edna Lim of El Nido and Christian Rodriguez of Taytay also expressed gratitude to PSFI and partner agencies for the yet another project given to the students and parents. They recognize the help of PSFI through the implementation of various projects on health and eco-tourism referring to Kilusan Ligtas Malaria, Turismo at Negosyo dulot ng INgat Kalikasan (TANDIKAN).

“Sa module kasi kapag hindi alam ng magulang ay hindi naman agad matuturuan ang bata. This is very helpful sa ating mga guro, estudyante at mga magulang. Alam natin na hindi lang ito ang proyekto na naibigay ng PSFI sa atin,” Lim said.

The program is also in partnership with JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao, Palawan Chamber of Commerce Incorporated (PCCI) and the Palawan Tourism Council.

