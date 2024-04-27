Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA) Chairman Eusebio Tanco and SGV Foundation Chairman and President Wilson Tan have signed an agreement establishing a scholarship program for deserving students pursuing degrees in Accountancy.

SGV Foundation will pledge financial assistance to PSBA to support the education of qualified students over the span of four academic years from 2024 to 2027 under the partnership.

The scholarship program will cover full tuition fees, school-mandated miscellaneous expenses, and other financial support.

In a statement, Tanco emphasized the urgency of addressing the looming shortage of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) in the Philippines, particularly as many seek opportunities abroad.

“As the demand for CPAs continues to rise globally, it is imperative that educational institutions invest in producing quality professionals to fill this crucial gap. We are honored to collaborate with SGV Foundation in this endeavor to provide opportunities for deserving students to pursue their dreams of becoming certified public accountants,” Tanco said.

In response, Wilson pointed out SGV Foundation’s commitment to supporting education and promoting excellence in the accounting profession.

“SGV Foundation is proud to partner with STI and PSBA in this noble cause. By investing in the education of future accountants, we join Mr. Tanco in his mission for the country to continue producing quality CPA professionals who will contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.