The Philippine Statistics Authority in Palawan has handed over the 2022 Community Based Monitoring System data to six municipalities Wednesday, providing these local government units with a valuable resource for strategic planning and development.

Jesus Niño Sorima, the focal person for the Community Based Monitoring System (CBMS) and Senior Statistical Specialist for the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)–Palawan, said the datasets were turned over to the municipalities of Busuanga, Balabac, Coron, El Nido, Dumaran, and Rizal.

The Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) is mandated by Republic Act 11315 as a measure to alleviate poverty. The dataset conforms to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), covering demographics, labor, and infrastructure. It also includes geotagging for use in evidence-based mapping.

Sorima noted that about half of the population in the six municipalities experiences food insecurity. The municipality with the lowest percentage of residents who felt food insecurity was Coron, at 44.45%, or 6,147 households, with the highest being Busuanga, at 55.13%, comprising 3,076 households.

“However, these numbers are still diverse when you divide the municipal level into barangays. Some barangays had a higher rate of food insecurity than others, going over the municipal average,” Sorima said.

Sorima also noted that less than 50% of Rizal and Dumaran have no access to electricity and the internet.

Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, the Chief Statistical Specialist for PSA-Palawan, noted that the 2022 CBMS turnover implies that the upcoming data accrued in the following years will only be upgraded by the local LGUs’ own units, instead of being exhaustively collected by the CBMS Team.

“There will be another batch, hopefully the last na before March 2024 ends. Meron pa tayong remaining na five LGUs and one [highly urbanized city],” she said.

Rodriguez further emphasized the LGU’s cooperation for the integrated 2024 CBMS operation, which has currently convened ten municipalities.