The Updating of the List of Establishments (ULE) will happen in 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Regional Statistical Service Office, MIMAROPA.

Before the Census of Philippine Business Industry (CPBI), which will take place from August 15 to October 15, 2022, data is collected all over the country for a year.

The ULE is an ongoing project of the PSA. Its goal is to give the census and surveys of businesses and establishments a reliable and up-to-date sampling frame.

“In 2021, a nationwide ULE was conducted mainly to assess the changes in business operations in the country brought by the pandemic and by some natural calamities. For the 2022 ULE round, the updating will involve field verification of establishments whose business operations have temporarily stopped based on the results of the 2021 ULE,” the PSA stated.

PSA also said it is to determine and assess whether an establishment has already resumed operation, permanently closed, or temporarily stopped after the pandemic.

Data from ULE are used as inputs in the government’s policy and program formulation, as well as in the monitoring of trade and industry development.

These may also be used to analyze current development in the region or province and provide the basis for the implementation of government projects.

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts