PSA stresses importance of birth registration

Palawan statistical authority registration officer II August Trinidad said children have the right to get their own names and acquire their nationalities and these are fulfilled when their parents get them registered officially.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) stressed this week the importance of birth registration as proof of identity of every Filipino as it celebrates February as “Civil Registration Month”.

Palawan statistical authority registration officer II August Trinidad said children have the right to get their own names and acquire their nationalities and these are fulfilled when their parents get them registered officially.

Trinidad said this is the reason why 2015 and 2024, under Presidential Proclamation No. 1106, were declared as Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Decade.

“Yong birth document ay nagbibigay sa atin ng identity so kung wala kang dokumento ay nangangahulugan na hindi ka isang tunay na Pilipino — kumbaga hindi ka rehsitrado. Iyon ang basic requirement din natin kapag kumuha tayo ng PhilSys (Philippine Identification System) ID,” he said.

Trinidad said those who would like to have birth documents may present documentary pieces of evidence such as a baptismal certificate or school records to support their identity.

Recently, he said, they went around Palawan towns to disseminate information and conduct mobile registration.

He said it is part of their goal to reach 100 percent Filipino birth registration.

“Sa mobile registration ay inire-rehistro ang mga bata na di pa narehistro, ganoon din ang mga matatanda na walang mga birth documents. Kinailangan nila ng mga documentary evidence para marehistro. Yong mga pinanganak sa malayong probinsya, sa malayong bayan, puwede rin natin i-cater. Ang tawag dyan ay out of town reporting,” he said.

He said Puerto Princesa alone has the highest number of unregistered residents based on their “Ugnayan sa Barangay” experience.

Most of them were migrants who left their provinces in Western Visayas and Mindanao.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.