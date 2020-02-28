PSA set to begin registration for PhilSys ID in July

Sample of the front design of the PhilSyS/Philippine Identification Document (ID) card.

The official identification card for Filipino citizens worldwide and foreign permanent residents in the country will be rolled out under Republic Act 11055 or the “Philippine Identification System Act”, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will start the registration for the Philippine Identification System ID (PhilSys ID) in July, a local outlet supervisor said Thursday.

The official identification card for Filipino citizens worldwide and foreign permanent residents in the country will be rolled out under Republic Act 11055 or the “Philippine Identification System Act”, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018.

Romelita Hernandez, local PSA outlet supervisor, said during a Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-hosted Kapihan that the Act aims to mitigate the challenges an ID holder has to go through whenever conducting government and private establishment transactions.

Hernandez said pilot testings in selected areas such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region IV-A have already started to assess the registration process.

“Pagdating sa National ID, hindi pa siya bukas sa publiko, mayroon lang ginagawa na pilot testing sa mga piling lugar. Hopefully, this mid-year, by month ng July [ay baka puwede na]. Pero nag-start na ng preparation [noong] September 2019,” she said.

Hernandez said that the personal appearance of the applicant is needed in the registration process along with basic requirements — birth certificate, alien certificate of registration for the resident alien, and valid identification card.

She said that the application for the PhilSys ID is voluntary, however, she stated that its purpose is important because it will serve as proof of identification compared to the others whose purpose are functional and used for transactions.

“May pilot testing sa NCR at sa region IV-A para mag-run smoothly kasi may experiences sa ibang bansa na hindi pa masyadong prepared so may mga lapses. May mga na-set sila na dates na kukunan muna ng biometrics kaya may pilot testing para maisaayos. Para kapag nag-start na siya ay tuloy-tuloy na,” she said.

Hernandez said that during the pilot testing, a registrant takes about an average of 10 minutes to complete the whole process of PhilSys ID registration. The issuance is free of charge and payment will be charged when it is time to renew the ID.

She said that the ID will have a PhilSys Number (PSN) or a randomly generated, unique, and permanent identification digits that will be assigned to every citizen or resident alien upon birth or registration by the PSA.

“Kung ito ay mawala, puwede siya i-replace, magbabayad lang kayo kasi nasa database na rin ang information. Kinukunan na rin ng demographic at biometric information. Yong mga demographic data pala yong full name, sex, kasarian, birthdate, birthplace, yan ang mga basic information pati blood type, address. Ang optional lang na data ay marital status, the mobile number at e-mail address,” she said.

She said that the information to be given by the registrant would be secured by the PSA under the Data Privacy Law.

Hernandez said they are aiming to issue the PhilSys ID after seven days from the day of registration. There are three options to get the ID — either personal pick up, delivery to present address, or delivery to the permanent address.

“Tuloy-tuloy na siya, kapag pinanganak na yong isang bata, ma-a-assign na ng PSN para sa kanya, below five years old, kinukuha na yong basic information then kapag nag-reach na siya ng 15-years-old, kukunan uli sya, kasi nagbago na yong face niya, ng biometrics,” she said.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.