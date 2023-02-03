The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is strengthening the effective civil registration system (CRS) through digitalization in Palawan as it conducts training and workshops for local registry officers.

The two-day event from February 2 to 3 is part of the celebration of the country’s 33rd civil registration month. Chief Statistical Specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez stated that registry officers were provided with a refresher course on Republic Acts 9048 and 10172 for the digital system.

The laws authorize a city or municipal civil registrar to correct clerical or typographical errors in entry or a change of first name without a court order.

“As much as possible para mas mabilis, gusto ma-digitize. Katulad ngayon ang ating CRS-ITP2 nasa mas mabilis na phase. In seven minutes, pwede mo makuha yong birth certificate mo, may QR code na siya. Dini-digitize na namin, more accessible na siya, can view online,” she said.

PSA Palawan system is currently at CRS-ITP2, which involves the computerization of PSA civil registry operations. Using imaging technology, it is also designed to collect, access, store, maintain, and manage civil registry documents and the sample signatures of all city and municipal registrars.

Rodriguez stated that Palawan was one of the five provinces that participated in the CRS-ITP2 pilot program.

She added that PSA is still working to address internet connectivity issues in remote areas.

“Internet connectivity ay isa yon ang nagiging challenge sa kanila. Ang gusto namin ay maging accredited na sila na pwede sila tumanggap ng offline application para magrequest ng birth certificate and isi-send lang nila through email or through data file then ida-download lang namin. Sila ang magri-receive ng payment, may add-ons lang sila ng unti panggastos don sa staff,” Rodriguez said.

Digital Transformation to Provide Efficient and Effective Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Additionally, PSA Palawan opened the celebration on February 1 with a motorcade comprised of various registry officers in Palawan.

Civil Registration System

PSA aims to register all Filipinos in the CRS and vital statistics between 2018 and 2024, and has already reached 96 percent. Regional director Leni Rioflorido stated that PSA still aims to reach the remaining 4% through initiatives such as the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).

PBRAP was initiated in 2021 after it became apparent that many Filipinos still lacked birth certificates, one of the most important documents required for registration, particularly in the Philippine Identification System.

“May MOA kami between the LGU for that project so ang registration ay sa mga munisipyo, sa local civil registry office then ifo-forward sa central office namin sa central para issue’an sila ng tinatawag natin na security paper o PSA copy of birth certificate, libre yon,” she said.

Registering Indigenous People

She added that PBRAP also assists with the registration of indigenous people in various regions of the country, who may be among the remaining 4% of unregistered Filipinos.

“As of now, 96 percent na ng ating mga kababayan ay may birth certificate pero yong mga indigenous people natin, continuous din ang PSA together with the local civil registry offices kasi sila nga yong belong sa marginalized sector. At karamihan sa kanila ay yong four percent na nawawala,” Rioflorido said.

She noted that it is difficult for PSA to register indigenous peoples (IP) because of the custom of relocating. In addition, some of the IPs failed to match their registered names.

“Sometimes, meron silang katawagan sa kanilang community, pag nagparehistro naman ay parang iba ang pinarirehistro, isa sa challenge namin yong pangalan nila na totoo, hindi nila matandaan. Hindi rin namin alam how do they keep, for example nairehistro na sila, san ba nila tinatago,” she added.

