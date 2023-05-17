The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has reiterated its commitment to fast-track the delivery of PhilIDs for Filipinos who have registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

This is following the appointment of Luis D. Carlos as Postmaster General (PMG) and Chief Executive Officer.

In a meeting with Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, the two agencies discussed close coordination and combined efforts to deliver PhilIDs nationwide, particularly in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA).

They also addressed challenges in delivery, such as unclaimed Return-to-Sender (RTS) PhilIDs, including those for PhilID holders who have changed locations.

“At the provincial, municipal, and barangay level, we look forward to honing closer collaboration between representatives of the PHLPost and PSA on the ground,” said Usec. Mapa.

“We, at PSA together with the PHLPost, have committed to working closer to speed up PhilID deliveries and to act on concerns that may arise. It is crucial that we empower our local officers who man the frontlines and who best understand the needs of their communities,” he added.

The PSA said PHLPost has delivered 30,160,674 PhilIDs out of the 37,021,698 dispatched by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The agency’s local Postmasters will be working more actively with the 86 provincial field offices of the PSA to accelerate PhilID deliveries.

The PSA Field Offices continue to issue ePhilIDs to registered persons through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

With a total of 32,142,314 ePhilIDs already claimed and downloaded by registered persons, the PHLPost and PSA aim to empower their local officers who understand the needs of their communities and act on concerns that may arise.

The delivery of PhilIDs is of the highest priority for both agencies, and they look forward to a closer collaboration on the ground to speed up delivery and address challenges.

