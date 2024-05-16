The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Palawan plans to hire senior high graduates as data enumerators for its communities’ population census scheduled from July to September 2024.

Evelyn Apellido, Supervising Statistics Specialist for PSA-Palawan explained that they will conduct the data collection this year for both the 2024 Population Census (POPCEN) along with the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

“Yung listahan kasi, para sa next year. Ang kinaganda ng CBMS ngayon, before kasi ang pinush lang ng PSA siyempre sa pondo din ng gobyerno, ay yun lang mga 6th-class income na munisipyo. Pero ngayon sa 2024 POPCEN-CBMS, funded na lahat ng PSA,” Apellido noted.

In previous years, municipalities and barangays had to fund their own data collection efforts in their localities. Now PSA has the funds to cover both the 2024 POPCEN and CBMS and hire more enumerators.

Apellido said that this was recommended after they had situations where some representatives in barangays would approach the PSA office after the census was completed, claiming that the census did not reach parts of their area.

“Dito sa atin sa Puerto, hanggang ngayon di pa rin tapos sa CBMS, although nasa data processing na. Kasi nga naman, di rin natin sila masisi, lahat tayo sa siyudad ay busy. Kaya kami dahil kami taga-PSA, sinasabi na namin ‘tingnan niyo kung sinong naka-assign dito sa barangay’,” Apellido said, noting that they had to redeploy more of their own to collect the data.

While PSA’s own enumerators were doing house-to-house visits for the census, it was better if locals such as those that belonged to the barangay council, or youth with energy and time to spare, assisted in covering the area, so as to ensure that no person or area was overlooked for their study.

Apellido said that they only required two things from the enumerators for this year’s popcen- that they were willing to walk around in the summer heat, and that they would not shy away from interviewing people about their data.

“Kahit gabi, kung kaya nila- kasi kung kailan lang available [yung tao] ay nandito din yung enumerators. (…) Humihingi din kami ng tulong sa ABC President ng Puerto, para kung makausap lahat ng barangay kapitan kasi sa kanila magsisimula lahat,” Apellido added.

“Ang sarili nilang census, unofficial data, so sa amin pa rin. Kaya ang sabi namin, ganito, isama na lang sila- at kinakausap namin na makialam sila during enumeration kasi ang sabi nila hindi nila alam na may [POPCEN] na nangyayari.”