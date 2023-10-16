The office of the Philippine Statistics Authority in Palawan is shedding light on the significance of October as “National Statistics Month,” aiming to increase awareness among residents about the integral role statistics play in their daily lives.

The annual commemoration, according to the agency, serves to foster a better appreciation of statistics because they are intricately connected to aspects of life that should not be overlooked.

To illustrate the importance of statistics, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Palawan’s chief statistical specialist, Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, shared her insights during a Kapihan event hosted by the Philippine Information Agency at SM City Puerto Princesa on October 12th.

She emphasized that statistics are an inseparable part of our daily routines, and the PSA’s role in gathering official general data underscores their value. Rodriguez pointed out that apprehensions about statistics often arise, especially during data collection through interviews and surveys.

“Ang statistics ay kasama na sa ating daily way of life. Ito ay pinopromote natin dahil, in the first place, kami ang nag ga-gather ng official general [data] ng statistics, at mas madalas kapag nag-i-interview kami—kapag nag ga-gather kami ng data through interviews, surveys—andoon ang apprehension,” Rodriguez said.

Beyond individual concerns, she stressed the vital role that statistics play as the foundation for initiating community development. She further highlighted that statistics serve as indispensable tools for understanding and enhancing communities.

Statistics empower individuals, organizations, and governments to make better decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and address complex challenges across various fields. The accuracy and reliability of statistical data are pivotal for progress and informed decision-making at all levels of society.

This annual event aligns with Presidential Proclamation No. 647, signed by then-President Corazon C. Aquino on September 20, 1990, designating October as National Statistics Month.

To celebrate the 34th National Statistics Month in Palawan, the PSA organized a motorcade that commenced at the baywalk and concluded at SM City Puerto Princesa on October 2.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Accelerating Progress: Promoting Data Statistics for a Healthy Philippines.”

With these initiatives, Rodriguez said that the PSA and Palawan community aim to highlight the importance of data and statistics in shaping a healthier and more prosperous future.