PSA Mimaropa tackles 2030 agenda for sustainable development

The agenda was tackled during the Training Workshop on Institutionalization of the Administrative Data Collection at the Local Level held at the Tree of Life Business Center, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Mimaropa recently discussed the 2030 agenda on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PSA Mimaropa Assistant Statistician Ana Patricia A. Ramos said, “The 2030 agenda is a plan of action for people, planet, and prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan.”

The agenda would focus on 5Ps – the people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.

In September 2015, the General Assembly was able to adopt 2030 agenda for sustainable development comprising the 17 SDGs to transform our world, namely: No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Affordable and Clean Energy; Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; Reduced Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace and Justice Strong Institutions; and Partnership to achieve the Goal.

“Building on the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’, these agenda emphasized a holistic approach towards the achievement of sustainable development for all people,” explained Ramos.

The SDGs, as explained by Ramos, also explicitly include persons with disabilities (PWDs). Although disability per se is not directly cited in the SDGs, the goals mentioned in the agenda are specifically relevant to the accessibility of human settlements, inequality, growth and employment, education and the monitoring of the SDGs.

With regards to the alignment of SDGs to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and implementation process, Ramos said the Philippines is a signatory to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The 2030 agenda aimed to raise awareness and achievement of the SDGs for PWDs and promote active dialogue among stakeholders. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)