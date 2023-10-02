The Philippine Statistics Office in Palawan marked today the observance of the national statistics month with a motorcade.

The motorcade began at Baywalk and ended at SM City Puerto Princesa, and it was joined by other local government organizations.

The month’s celebration had the theme “Accelerating Progress: Promoting Data Statistics for a Healthy Philippines.”

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the PSA’s exhibit found on the 2nd floor of SM City Puerto Princesa. In front of the SM cinema ticket booth stood informational tarpaulins with the recent statistics compiled by the PSA office for both Puerto and Palawan.

These included statistics compiled over the last few years in Palawan and Puerto, including the 2021 poverty statistics in Palawan, the 2022 palay and corn numbers for the entire province, including the city, 2022 production data for livestock, the 2020 and 2021 provincial product accounts in the province of Palawan, the inflation data for August 2023, and the latest population census for Puerto Princesa City and Palawan in 2020.

Present during the ceremony was Chief Statistical Specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, who expressed her hopes that the PSA’s exhibit would be particularly helpful for mallgoers to have a general idea of the numbers crunched in Palawan and Puerto Princesa.

Rodriguez clarified that different statistics take differing periods of time to survey, which was reflected in the different years on the exhibited data.

The exhibit also provided additional information on the PhilSys National ID system, along with the PhilID card design and security features, a list of supporting documents needed for application, and a step-by-step chart on how to access the digital version of the PhilSys ID.

Rodriguez said that the exhibit will stay up for the entirety of October in SM City Puerto Princesa, with the PSA swapping out the tarpaulins with updated information as their office collects more data throughout the month.