The top three causes of death in the country last year were ischemic heart diseases, neoplasms and cerebrovascular diseases, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, registered deaths due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) significantly declined year-on-year, the PSA report added.

In a report from January to December 2022, ischemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death with 121,558 cases or 18.3 percent of the total deaths in the country.

Neoplasms came in second with 67,669 deaths accounting for about 10.2 percent.

The PSA said cerebrovascular diseases were the third leading cause which accounted for 67,475 recorded cases (10.2 percent share) from January to December 2022.

“Deaths due to diabetes mellitus recorded 41,886 cases or 6.3 percent share, making it the fourth leading cause of death, while deaths due to hypertensive diseases, which ranked fifth, recorded 38,119 cases or 5.7 percent share,” it said.

Registered deaths due to Covid-19 reached 17,662, down by 84.3 percent from the 112,772 that were registered in the same period in 2021.

By classification, Covid-19 with type of virus identified was the 11th leading cause of death in the country with 12,610 cases or 1.9 percent of the total deaths.

Meanwhile, registered deaths due to Covid-19 with unidentified virus accounted for 5,052 or 0.8 percent of the total deaths.

Among the 17 regions, the National Capital Region registered the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 with 4,357 deaths. It was followed by Calabarzon with 2,857 deaths; Central Luzon, 2,361; and Western Visayas, 1,250.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reported the least number of registered Covid-19 deaths with only 68 cases. (PNA)By Anna Leah Gonzales